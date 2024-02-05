5 big moves the Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly make this offseason
Five moves that we can count on the Atlanta Falcons making in the coming months
Last offseason it was more than obvious that the Atlanta Falcons were going to sign Jessie Bates. It was the biggest unkept secret in free agency.
While there might not be any moves that are quite that obvious (at least for now), there are some that will likely happen.
Here are five moves that feel inevitable for the Falcons during the offseason.
1. Falcons will extend CB A.J. Terrell
If there is one player on this roster who should be happy about the hiring of Raheem Morris, it should be star cornerback A.J. Terrell.
Terrell was coached by Raheem during his rookie year and their time together resulted in respect for each other. Raheem has always publically praised Terrell.
A.J. Terrell is entering the fifth year of his rookie deal and is due to have a $12 million cap hit. While that isn't a huge price to pay for a corner of his caliber, Terry Fontenot has said that he will prioritize signing Terrell to a long-term deal—which only magnifies with the new head coach.