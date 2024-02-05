5 big moves the Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly make this offseason
Five moves that we can count on the Atlanta Falcons making in the coming months
4. Falcons will sign OLB Leonard Floyd
Leonard Floyd is a Raheem Morris connection. The two were together in Los Angeles in 2021 and 2022. Morris has immense respect for the former Georgia Bulldog calling him a "special player" just a few years ago.
Also, Floyd happened to have two of his best seasons with Raheem as his defensive coordinator. He was able to rack up 18.5 sacks in two seasons.
Unsurprisingly, the Falcons have a need at edge rusher and Leonard Floyd will likely be a top target for them when the tampering period begins.