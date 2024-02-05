5 big moves the Atlanta Falcons will undoubtedly make this offseason
Five moves that we can count on the Atlanta Falcons making in the coming months
5. Falcons will make a move for a QB in the top ten during the 2024 NFL Draft
The Falcons, for a third straight year, hold the eighth-overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. While it is something you should never brag about, it is the best-case scenario if you don't win the Super Bowl.
I anticipate the Falcons trading up or staying put. I do not see them trading back because of how desperately they need a quarterback. They are going to identify a quarterback they want and go get him.
The Falcons are in no position to fiddle around in the draft. Go get your guy in the top ten and move forward.