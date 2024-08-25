5 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into the regular season
By Nick Halden
1. Will Matthew Judon fix the pass rush?
If the answer to this question is yes, the Atlanta Falcons defense is going to be a capable unit. If Judon deals with injury or doesn't play at a high level this team is in trouble. So much has been made of Atlanta selecting Michael Penix Jr. and failing to add a young or capable pass rusher.
This frustration has been quieted heading into the year due to the trade with New England. However, for that to continue to move has to work in Atlanta's favor. The reason for the loud frustration is the understanding of what this league has become.
One that leans toward offense and with rules that benefit the receiver and quarterback. To have a capable defense in this league you must have at least one guy who is going to consistently push the quarterback out of his comfort zone and force the offense out of rhythm.
If Judon struggles or misses any time who do you trust to fill that role? Grady Jarrett is elite but has a limited ceiling playing on the inside. Atlanta needs Judon to be the player he was in the 2021 and 2022 seasons. If that guy shows up Atlanta will have a balanced team.