5 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into the regular season
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins' health
Aging quarterbacks often deal with injuries and Kirk's season-ending injury last year could be taken as a sign of things to come. NFL fans were spoiled in the Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Peyton Manning-eras. There is this false expectation of durability that isn't always going to be the case.
Just as this generation broke many brains into believing what a quarterback can be in their late thirties. Most of this thanks to Rodgers, Brees, and mainly Tom Brady. Cousins is aging and in the next four seasons is likely going to find that infamous cliff meant for Brady.
If things go according to plan Atlanta is going to have two productive seasons from the veteran before moving on to Penix. However, it is also on the table that injuries or age catch Cousins, and the Falcons are left in a very tough contract situation.
Yes, this is the less likely of the two scenarios, but it is on the table when you are dealing with a quarterback in his mid-thirties. Cousins staying healthy and playing at a high level in Atlanta's brutal early slate would almost wipe away this concern.