5 Biggest concerns facing the Atlanta Falcons heading into the regular season
By Nick Halden
4. What does the corner position look like after A.J. Terrell?
The Falcons finally paid A.J. Terrell and brought in a pass rusher that could set the veteran up for the best season of his young career. It is fun to consider how great Terrell could be with a capable pass rush and with the addition of Justin Simmons behind him.
After Terrell, however, there is reason for major concern. Mike Hughes was objectively awful last season and even with camp improvement, it is hard to understand how he is the second-best option. There are so many what-ifs on the depth chart in Kevin King, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford.
Perhaps the momentum in camp and the preseason continues and Atlanta is fine at the position. Having Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates behind you is going to wipe away a lot of mistakes.
Still, there is reason to wonder whether the Falcons should have made another move at the position to bring in someone more accomplished to start opposite of Terrell
The two biggest concerns on defense for the Falcons are the lack of a proven pass rush and the corner position after A.J. Terrell. Something to keep an eye on early as Atlanta faces very talented receiver groups.