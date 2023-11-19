5 biggest questions remaining for Atlanta Falcons at this point of the season
I think we all have too many questions about the Atlanta Falcons. We have seen two sides of this team all season and we are seeing the bad side right now.
However, the Falcons are still in the thick of it. They can still easily win the division but that has to start with beating the Saints in week 12. That will require the Falcons to answer these five questions.
1. Will the Atlanta Falcons continue their divisional success?
The Atlanta Falcons opened up the season with a divisional win over the Carolina Panthers. Then they were able to get a clutch game-winning field goal by Younghoe Koo to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in week seven.
Continuing that success against divisional foes is imperative to this season, that cannot be overstated. Beating the New Orleans Saints on Sunday would be a defining moment of the 2023 season.
Then they will likely need to win, at least, two of their last three divisional games against the three teams.