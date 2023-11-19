5 biggest questions remaining for Atlanta Falcons at this point of the season
The five questions we all still have about the Atlanta Falcons as we exit the bye week
3 of 5
3. Can Bijan Robinson carry the Falcons offense moving forward?
We finally got to see the Atlanta Falcons rely on Bijan Robinson over the course of a game. While he didn't have many long runs, he was able to get upfield and avoid those negative plays. The Falcons need to continue handing Bijan the rock because he gives them their best chance to win.
Arthur Smith has talked all year about how he doesn't want to run Bijan into the ground, which is understandable. However, we are fighting for the playoffs and sometimes you just need to see how much your star player can handle.
Hand him the ball, throw him the ball, throw him screen passes, do whatever you can to get the ball in Bijan's hands.