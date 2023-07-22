5 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons made this off-season
Atlanta's biggest upgrade this off-season was at a position that derailed the team in 2022 keeping them from division contention
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons spent the 2023 off-season making a playoff push upgrading the coaching staff and both sides of the ball. With a wide-open division and a last-place schedule Atlanta clearly understands that now is the time to make a push to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season.
Arthur Smith's first two seasons have been hampered by a lack of cap space as the team worked to shed poor contracts and accelerate the rebuild. Despite rebuilding Atlanta managed to win seven games each of Smith's first two seasons and hang into wildcard or division contention deep into the season.
This speaks to the level of coaching, Smith's ability to get the most out of average rosters. Now, however, we will see how much Arthur Smith can get out of a unit with high expectations heading into the year.
Terry Fontenot deserves immense credit for how he has locked up Atlanta's talent. While bringing in key free agent and draft pieces spreading out the worst of the cap hits keeps Atlanta's roster flexibility moving forward.
While there were a myriad of upgrades Fontenot made let's take a look at the five most important that will fuel Atlanta's 2023 playoff push.