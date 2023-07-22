5 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons made this off-season
Atlanta's biggest upgrade this off-season was at a position that derailed the team in 2022 keeping them from division contention
By Nick Halden
2. Atlanta adding both Ryan Nielsen and Jerry Gray
To be completely fair to Dean Pees the veteran coach didn't have close to the talent on defense the Falcons now have. However, Pees was clearly not adept at adjusting to the situation trotting out soft zone coverage even with the slightest lead, and struggled to help Atlanta generate a pass rush.
Again it is important to note that a large portion of this is due to the roster but it was clear Pees wasn't managing what talent he did have at a high level.
Jerry Gray and Ryan Nielsen are both accomplished coaches both with the resume to say they are deserving of the coordinator job themselves. However, Atlanta added to add both coaches clearly upgrading the staff and helping Arthur Smith with a side of the ball that clearly isn't his specialty.
Kaden Elliss and David Onyemata followed Nielsen to Atlanta both weakening a division rival and giving the coach familiar pieces in his new role. Nielsen is a loss for a New Orleans team that is covering up a struggling roster by making splashy additions.
Making a division opponent worse is always a win doing so while adding a good coach and solid defensive pieces is even better.