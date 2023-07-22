5 Biggest upgrades the Atlanta Falcons made this off-season
Atlanta's biggest upgrade this off-season was at a position that derailed the team in 2022 keeping them from division contention
By Nick Halden
5. Atlanta's secondary
Atlanta lost Isaiah Oliver to San Francisco and opted to cut veteran Casey Hayward shortly before the draft. Losing two of your three starters might seem rough but it was the right decision considering the moves that followed.
Atlanta has added Clark Phillips, Mike Hughes, Jeff Okudah, and Tre Flowers to the position along with the expected growth from Dee Alford and Darren Hall. If there is one position that this team has overstocked it is at corner.
Clearly, A.J. Terrell and Jeff Okudah are the top two options heading into camp after that the depth chart is nothing but question marks. Sure you have veterans like Mike Hughes and Tre Flowers that are going to be somewhat favored but it wouldn't be at all shocking to see Phillips or Alford win the third corner role.
Atlanta did a great job adding corners that are perfect for their system with a mix of youth and veteran leadership roles. With the loss of Avery Williams as a punt returner this group becomes all the more interesting to watch in camp and the pre-season with Mike Hughes and Dee Alford both competing for the role considering their ability and history of returning kicks.