5 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: 2 draft picks axed?
1. Falcons keep three quarterbacks
You don't need me to tell you that Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. will make the roster; no team spends $180 million or an eighth-overall pick on a player just to cut them.
The boldness of this prediction lies in retaining Taylor Heinicke. It has been no secret that the veteran struggled in his starts last year and was not good in preseason, for the most part. Usually, you wouldn't think twice about releasing him but there are two reasons the Falcons might keep him around.
First, is the emergency quarterback rule. If disaster strikes in a game with both Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. going down—two players who have been injured recently—then you want a third option. Heinicke can dress each week while not taking up a gameday-active spot (like Logan Woodside did last year), giving the Falcons an extra layer of protection.
But the real value in keeping him is to use him as a trade piece. If a team is looking for an experienced depth piece, or even a spot starter, Terry Fontenot could strike a deal to land a draft pick. Don't be surprised if he makes the roster.