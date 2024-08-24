5 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: 2 draft picks axed?
2. Falcons keep five running backs
Beyond Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier, there will be some difficult decisions that have to be made. You have three guys who deserve a roster spot at a position where teams typically only keep four players.
Avery Williams, Jase McClellan, and Carlos Washington have all proven, at one time or another, that they are good enough to make an NFL roster. Williams is a do-it-all weapon who averaged over 16 yards per punt return just two years ago, McClellan has been a patient runner with some quick explosion, and Washington has regular season experience and has been excellent all offseason.
Who do you cut? Right now, Avery Williams would draw the short end of the stick with Ray-Ray McCloud III taking punt return duties. But it is hard to defend releasing the league's best punt returner from two years ago, even if he is recovering from an injury.
The solution is to store five players at the position. While it would take a spot away from another position, you keep your best players.