5 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: 2 draft picks axed?
Bold moves the Atlanta Falcons could make with their final 53-man roster.
3. Falcons release two 2024 draft picks
Zion Logue, Jase McClellan, and Casey Washington rounded out the Atlanta Falcons 2024 draft class, and, like all late-round picks, their spots on the roster are not secured. We could conceivably see two of those names released.
The two leading candidates are Zion Logue and Jase McClellan.
For Logue, he is competing directly with Eddie Goldman at nose tackle. The coaching staff has praised the veteran, Goldman, all offseason so you have to think that the rookie is heading to the practice squad next week.
Meanwhile, as we just mentioned, the Falcons have a crowded running back room. If they think they can sneak McClellan onto the practice squad, then Carlos Washington Jr. will take the rookie's spot.