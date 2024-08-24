5 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: 2 draft picks axed?
4. Falcons keep nine defensive linemen and just three edge rushers
The defensive line for the Atlanta Falcons is stacked. It is the position they have addressed the heaviest over the past two years and it has paid off.
Grady Jarrett, David Onyemata, Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro, Ta'Quon Graham, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, Brandon Dorlus, Zion Logue, and LaCale London are all worthy of a roster spot. That is ten names but expect the front office to choose between Goldman and Logue.
Meanwhile, at edge rusher, Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie, and Lorenzo Carter will make it through Tuesday's cuts. The surprising release would be James Smith-Williams.
It isn't usual to keep less than four players at the position but this team has a secret weapon they can use off the edge to make up for the missing depth—Kaden Elliss.