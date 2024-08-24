5 bold predictions for the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster: 2 draft picks axed?
Bold moves the Atlanta Falcons could make with their final 53-man roster.
5. Falcons keep just three safeties
Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons have been two of the most consistent safeties in the league for years. They have also been two of the healthiest players with Bates missing just one game over his six seasons and Simmons missing seven games over his past six seasons (5 coming in 2022).
This gives the coaches the confidence to stretch this position thin, keeping only Richie Grant on the bench. It frees up a roster spot for a position that doesn't have the same reliability.
The other factor in this is that there hasn't been a depth player who has stood out amongst the crowd following DeMarcco Hellams' injury, who, by the way, will likely find himself on IR soon.