5 Crucial Falcons who must improve for Atlanta to upset the Philadelphia Eagles
By Nick Halden
1. Zac Robinson
No matter how healthy Kirk Cousins is or isn't the Atlanta Falcons play-caller must be better in Week 2. Whether it is using Bijan Robinson as a punishing back or giving your star receiver only two touches there were a myriad of frustrations.
Yes, it was the first week for the Atlanta OC but this is an unforgiving league. One that doesn't offer the luxury of allowing time for a coaching staff to figure it out. Aside from a team in a rebuild, you're expected to step in and be capable from day one. Robinson was anything but and showed no ability to adjust to what the Steelers' defense was doing.
Whether it was protections, play calls, or having a game plan that eased Kirk Cousins back into the lineup it was all executed poorly. This is a league of adjustments and the tape from last week suggests Atlanta's OC isn't great at changing things on the fly.
For the Falcons to have a real chance of beating Philly that must change. It is a struggling secondary and a defense that can be run on. Robinson must establish the offense early and prove he can get Cousins in rhythm and adjust.