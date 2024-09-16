5 Crucial Falcons who must improve for Atlanta to upset the Philadelphia Eagles
By Nick Halden
2. Kirk Cousins
Whether it is rust or health there isn't any excuse for Kirk Cousins' level of play last week. If you're on the field the excuses are wiped away. The only argument here is whether the Falcons should have started Michael Penix Jr. and allowed Cousins more time to get healthy.
The reasons that the Falcons and Cousins wouldn't want this to happen are obvious. No matter the reason for Kirk's poor play he is going to remain Atlanta's starter. With this in mind, Atlanta can survive a slow start from the veteran but not what was on the field against the Steelers.
If Cousins is going to need time to return to form the veteran at minimum must be a capable point guard. Leaning on the run game and taking care of the football distributing to Atlanta's weapons on screens and short passes allowing them to create.
What cannot continue to happen is Cousins running a limited offense while chucking the ball up for grabs twice a game. The former Viking must take a huge step forward for the Falcons to have any chance. That starts with taking care of the football and proving a leaky secondary must respect the pass.