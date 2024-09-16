5 Crucial Falcons who must improve for Atlanta to upset the Philadelphia Eagles
By Nick Halden
3. A.J. Terrell
How does Terrell bounce back from the one-sided matchup with George Pickens? The Eagles have a lot of talent at the skill positions the road isn't getting any easier. Another rough week and fans may begin to question how wise Atlanta was handing their star corner a massive extension.
Yes, the resume of the corner suggests he will return to form but there is still reason for slight concern. Terrell and the Atlanta pass rush are the two areas you would like to see improve in what was a strong debut for the defense. Against Philly Terrell can't allow the big plays giving the defense a chance and forcing Hurts to make tough decisions.
4. Kaleb McGary
What has Kaleb McGary done well dating back to last season? The Atlanta right tackle has been underwhelming in nearly every aspect of the game since receiving his extension. The pass protection is laughably bad whether it is an inexperienced edge rusher or T.J. Watt the result is often the same.
You cannot have a quarterback unable to scramble and McGary pass blocking at this level. The Falcons have options on the bench and if McGary doesn't improve it wouldn't be surprising to see Atlanta opt to give someone else a shot.