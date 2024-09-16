5 Crucial Falcons who must improve for Atlanta to upset the Philadelphia Eagles
By Nick Halden
5. Raheem Morris
Raheem Morris is getting a well-deserved second chance at being a head coach in this league. Looking back at his chance in Tampa it is clear how he was set up for failure and not given the control needed for everything to work. That isn't the case in Atlanta with Terry Fontenot and Morris both being given power and control over the franchise.
With that comes a level of responsibility and Morris didn't live up to this in his debut. Yes, you're a defensive coach and going to allow Robinson to run the offense. However, when the game against the Steelers became a clear defensive struggle one side adjusted and it was Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith.
Tomlin is a veteran coach who is a great underdog and will have an advantage on nearly every staff in this league. In Philly with a head coach who is consistently under fire that isn't the case. No matter the result Atlanta needs to see Raheem Morris prove he can make in in-gamegame adjustments and that was the right decision for the job.
Morris deserves to be under fire for both how the season started and the lack of adjustments made. Pulling off an upset in Philly goes a long way in wiping all of that away and proving the preseason hype wasn't unfounded.