5 Current and former Falcons that could follow Raheem Morris to Atlanta
By Nick Halden
3. Julio Jones
This move is about giving Jones the chance to end his career where it started. Julio has done very little since leaving the Atlanta Falcons. His exit was ugly and didn't fit the great player and leader that Julio had been during his entire tenure with the Falcons. Raheem Morris coached Jones and was a part of the last great Atlanta offense.
Jones was at the center of it and clearly was the best player on that team. While Matt Ryan might have had more of an impact when it comes to pure skill no one could touch a healthy Julio Jones. Bringing back the veteran could make sense despite how far away he is from the player he once was.
The Falcons were running out Scotty Miller, Van Jefferson, and Mack Hollins as meaningful contributors in the 2023 season. Adding Jones to the end of their receiver depth chart isn't far-fetched. Give the veteran a chance to come in as a leader and an example to Atlanta's young receivers. At this stage of his career, he clearly knows his role and would be an asset even if there is very little on-field production.