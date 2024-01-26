5 Current and former Falcons that could follow Raheem Morris to Atlanta
By Nick Halden
4. Matt Schaub
Fans easily forget what Matt Schaub accomplished in this league despite having limited talent. This isn't meant as an insult but rather points out how well Schaub had to read the field and manipulate the defense to get the job done. He didn't have a great arm or an ability to create big plays with his legs.
He could pass the ball enough to make every needed throw but relied strongly on mentally being a step ahead. This resulted in a number of impressive starts and a great career as a backup. Many of these seasons came with the Atlanta Falcons. Schaub has ties to the Falcons and clearly would be an interesting hire on the offensive side of the ball.
With ties to Morris and plenty of experience in Atlanta could Matt be a fit to help rebuild this offense? Whether as a quarterbacks coach or working more directly with the offense Schaub could be a great hire for Raheem's staff. The biggest factor in this is how much control Raheem gives the new offensive coordinator and whether or not any of Atlanta's current offensive staff is retained.