5 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
What we hope will happen for the Falcons during a promising season.
1 of 5
1. Kirk Cousins is fully healthy and ready to go in week one
While we all have confidence that Kirk Cousins will return to full health by week one, there is still some uncertainty. Despite being a veteran, this was his first surgery so he doesn't have experience in rehabbing from a significant injury.
If the Falcons are led by their prized offseason addition in week one then they have a strong chance to win—it is as simple as that.
A fully healthy Cousins can throw for 400 yards each week. When you combine that with the run game, this offense could be deadly.