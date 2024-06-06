5 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
What we hope will happen for the Falcons during a promising season.
2 of 5
2. Falcons beat the Eagles and Chiefs in back-to-back weeks
The NFL gave the Atlanta Falcons a difficult start to their season. If they win in weeks two or three then they will have the attention of everyone in the NFL world.
After hosting the Steelers in week one, Atlanta will go to Philadelphia to play the Eagles and then host the Kansas City Chiefs—that two-week stretch represents the two toughest opponents on the 2024 schedule.
Win in weeks two and three and give yourself some extra leeway for the remainder of the season against many subpar teams.