5 dream scenarios for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
What we hope will happen for the Falcons during a promising season.
4. Falcons have a winning record in the division
All the good teams in the NFL take care of business inside their division. These are essentially two-game swings because you are adding to your win column, adding to their loss column, and gaining an advantage in potential tiebreaker scenarios.
The Falcons have been average when playing the rest of the NFC South—that cannot happen in 2024.
Winning more games than you lose against the Saints, Panthers, and Buccaneers will be a key to making the playoffs. Ideally, you would love to win five or six of six but even winning four would be extremely beneficial.