5 Eye popping decisions on Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster
By Nick Halden
2. Receiver Chris Blair not making the roster
Update: Chris Blair has been signed to Atlanta's practice squad
In the first preseason action of the season, Chris Blair was listed among our suggested cuts. Despite making a big play later in the game an early fumble was hard to look past. Blair appeared to simply roll the ball to waiting defenders with contact that shouldn't have resulted in an Atlanta turnover.
However, in the two games that followed Blair consistently made plays for an offense that was lost. Blair deserved a spot based on level of play more so than Atlanta's rookie receiver Casey Washington. This isn't to be overly harsh to Washington but to point to another example of the team simply not caring about preseason results.
Blair had an awful moment in game one that was deserving of being cut. In every moment since the receiver not only has atoned but has done more than enough to earn a final roster spot. Taylor Heinicke making the roster while the team cut Blair is one of the more surprising decisions.
Chris Blair played his way into a roster spot and deserved the 4th or 5th receiver role on the first roster. This speaks both to the team's lack of depth and the level at which Blair played.