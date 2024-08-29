5 Eye popping decisions on Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster
By Nick Halden
4. The first roster having only five listed receivers
KhaDarel Hodge, Casey Washington, Drake London, Darnell Mooney, and Ray-Ray McCloud are the only receivers on Atlanta's initial roster. Zac Robinson's system is often going to have three receivers on the field and the tight end depth doesn't suggest Kyle Pitts will be considered one of them.
It is likely going to be Pitts, Mooney, McCloud, and London on the field together. This is a solid unit but one without nearly enough depth behind it. Considering the system and possible injuries the Falcons are going to need at least one impactful addition at the position.
This is a part of what makes keeping Heinicke over Chris Blair so surprising. You have a player who is playing for next to nothing with the hope of making an impact vs. a quarterback you hope never sees the field. Even if the Falcons are confident they can add upgrades and depth it would have made more sense to add Blair at least initially and explore your options with less pressure. The receiver position is solid if healthy, but one injury quickly creates a major concern for the Atlanta offense.