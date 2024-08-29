5 Eye popping decisions on Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster
By Nick Halden
5. Eddie Goldman making the final roster
Whatever reasons Eddie Goldman had for walking away from the team for two straight seasons were obviously respected by the Falcons. While it wouldn't be fair to speculate on what those could be the fact they kept bringing the veteran back is telling. Goldman never made Atlanta's roster before this season and there was reason to doubt this would change.
The veteran was a part of a loaded unit and needed to compete with three rookies who Atlanta just invested more heavily on. Goldman making the team speaks to the team's high opinion of his fit and the level of play two years removed from the league.
Give the veteran respect for spending two years away from the game and still managing to make a roster. Atlanta's defensive line was one of the few loaded units on the team and Goldman making the roster came at the expense of a rookie and a player who had spent time in Atlanta's lineup.
Of all Atlanta's position groups, it is easy to make the argument that the defensive line is the deepest and most interesting unit. This increased even more so by the addition of a veteran looking to make a comeback.