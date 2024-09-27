5 Falcons who must improve to beat Saints and take control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
1. Kirk Cousins
The one Atlanta Falcons drive against the Eagles was a statement from Kirk Cousins. It showed the quarterback was healthy and what he is capable of doing even as the rust continues to shake off. This theme continued in Atlanta's home matchup against the Chiefs. There are moments you can see Kirk wants to let the ball go or take off and yet the veteran doesn't fully trust himself or the offense around him.
For the Falcons to survive this next three week stretch and take control of the South, Cousins must shake off this rust. The quarterback has three interceptions on the season with only two truly being his fault. However, the ball security hasn't been there and must improve as well.
Cousins still has enough left in the tank to get this team to the playoffs and make them a threat. He simply needs to continue to trust the OC and the players around him. It is the mental aspect of the game and trust in himself that is holding the quarterback from taking this offense to the next level. To beat New Orleans Kirk needs to take another step forward. If that happens all will be forgiven by fans who want nothing more than to beat the Saints.