5 Falcons who must improve to beat Saints and take control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
2. Bijan Robinson
Let's be clear Zac Robinson made a bad call in a game-winning spot and Tyler Allgeier failed to make the obvious block. Both of these things are true and yet in a big spot, Bijan Robinson failed yet again. It seems it is only Robinson who needs a perfect offensive line and everything to fall his way to have a big night.
Chaos can be all around Tyler Allgeier with Marcus Mariota or Desmond Ridder starting and all the back does is find a way to fight for that extra yard. Yes, it was a bad moment for Allgeier as well but this isn't the first time Robinson hasn't lived up to expectations in the game's biggest moments.
Perhaps we are labeling prospect generational a bit too soon. What has been on the field for the Atlanta back has often been average production. It was less than that last Sunday night with Robinson managing only 1.9-yards-per-carry.
For this offense to work and take pressure off Cousins and a suddenly suspect offensive line Robinson must produce in the three biggest games of the season. If not it may be time for a serious discussion about whether or not it should be Allgeier in the starting lineup.