5 Falcons who must improve to beat Saints and take control of NFC South
By Nick Halden
3. Zac Robinson
Much has been made of Zac Robinson's 4th down call with the game on the line. It is understandable and ruined what was a well called game for the rookie OC. With that said, Robinson must do a better job establishing the run and being able to adjust when his plan isn't working. The outside run hadn't been working all evening against a fast Chiefs' defense and you lacked a counter punch.
Robinson's games are improving and there is a lot to be excited about. However, this isn't yet an offense playing anywhere close to what their potential should be. New Orleans and Tampa are both suspect on defense and you will have your chance to expose that.
The Atlanta OC must do a far better job at not attempting to outthink the room and mmakingake the obvious calls in the biggest moments. Aside from last week's much talked about call you had another failed fourth down after the blown Kyle Pitts call and a 3rd and short run that failed and set up the Robinson play. Robinson is consistently getting better but the margin for error is now gone you cannot afford to lose to New Orleans.