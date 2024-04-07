5 Former Atlanta Falcons that could return in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
1. Calais Campbell
Can the Atlanta Falcons convince Campbell to return for one more season? The lack of defensive line depth on this roster is a bit of a concern. If Eddie Goldman stays unretired and is close to the player he has been the team will be okay at the position. However, that is a big if considering Goldman has stepped away for two straight seasons.
Calais brings a level of stability to the position and an expected level of production. Aside from this you also have his leadership and experience in the room. The importance of this cannot be understated. If Calais is willing to return the Falcons should create the needed cap space to bring back the veteran for one more season.
2. Bud Dupree
Bud Dupree was a great fit for this defense and would be perfect as the third option behind Arnold Ebiketie and a 1st round draft pick. Dupree is arguably a better fit than Lorenzo Carter and would give the team a veteran to step if Ebiketie is unable to improve as a tackler or run defender.
Dupree can likely be signed a discounted veteran deal. Cap space could easily be created to give Dupree back his roster spot.