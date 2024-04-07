5 Former Atlanta Falcons that could return in the 2024 season
By Nick Halden
5. Russell Gage
Russell Gage cashed in after spending one season being Matt Ryan's primary target. A role he clearly wasn't suited for after the team had lost Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Gage signed with Tampa Bay to be another weapon for Tom Brady. Gage dealt with injuries each of the next two seasons with the franchise turning the page while Gage couldn't make it on the field.
Gage was a great depth option for Atlanta when he had Ridley and Jones ahead of him. Could the Falcons bring the veteran back and put him behind Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London? This is a great fit for both sides if Gage would sign a one-year prove-it deal.
Atlanta cannot afford to spend money on the offense with what they spent to fix the receiver and quarterback positions. However, if the Falcons can convince Gage to sign for a one-year deal and return to the franchise that originally got him paid it could work well for both sides.
There are clear health concerns with Gage but that is going to be the case with the majority of cheap options left on the market.