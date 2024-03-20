5 Former Atlanta Falcons that found new landing spots in free agency
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have won free agency in the NFC South thus far as the only team to make star additions. Carolina did add two starting tackles but this is offset by the loss of Brian Burns. Tampa and New Orleans both have done very little aside from losing players and retaining key pieces.
The Falcons have lost five players in free agency so far that are noteworthy. All five played roles for the Falcons either this season or in years past starting with two receivers that were supposed to be the second option behind Drake London.
Mack Hollins- Buffalo Bills
Mack Hollins will now have to wear proper footwear when attending home games. The receiver will be taking over Gabe Davis who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hollins spent one season in Atlanta and was underwhelming spending increasing time on the bench as the season wore on.
Jeff Okudah- Houston Texans
This is the one player on the list you can form a cohesive argument that the Falcons should have retained. After his injury Jeff Okudah wasn't the same player and that resulted in lost playing time. There is an argument with their lack of proven corner depth Atlanta should have taken the chance on Okudah at this price point. Dee Alford and Clark Phillips will be looked to as replacements.
Jonnu Smith-Miami Dolphins
Jonnu Smith was a solid target for Desmond Ridder but was overpaid when you have Kyle Pitts and Drake London as your primary options. The Falcons needed the extra cap space leaving this as an expected move.
Van Jefferson- Pittsburgh Steelers
Why would Van Jefferson want to return to Arthur Smith's offense? Granted the receiver has never been a star player but he was one of the biggest offensive letdowns of the 2023 season for the Falcons. An impressive accomplishment when you consider the laundry list of issues.
Matt Hennessy- Philadephia Eagles
With Drew Dalman as the starter the Falcons had no reason to consider bringing back Matt. They have enough invested in the offensive line and their current starters. Hennessy was a starter in the 2022 season and now will look to win a reserve role on a strong line in Philly.