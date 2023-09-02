5 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could consider signing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
1. Kenny Golladay
Perhaps there are issues with Kenny that we don't know but from the outside looking in it is shocking the receiver hasn't found a landing spot. Yes, Golladay fell out of the rotation in New York but we aren't that far removed from the receiver being an 1,000 yard player and a great target in the Lions offense. Still in what should be his prime seasons Golladay still sitting in free agency is surprising even apart from the obvious fit for the Atlanta Falcons.
Golladay fits the typical Arthur Smith receiver and would be coming into this season as the third or fourth option replacing Josh Ali or Scotty Miller on the roster. Hodge isn't a great receiver but clearly brings a lot of value to special teams and is a solid depth piece.
Atlanta giving Golladay one more shot on a no-risk deal makes sense for both sides and gives Desmond Ridder a much needed third target at the position. Scotty Miller and Josh Ali are both interesting options but neither has the ceiling of Golladay or the ability the veteran receiver would bring. Atlanta clearly should add depth to the position and there is no player left in free agency with more upside than the former Giant.