5 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could consider signing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
2. Malcolm Butler
This is only an option for the Falcons if the team is expecting Mike Hughes and/or Jeff Okudah to miss extended time. If that is the case it makes a lot of sense to bring in Butler as a depth piece and a veteran that can offer a lot of experience to Atlanta's young corners.
Phillips and Dee Alford should be given the first chance to fill in for Atlanta's injured corners but having both Butler and Tre Flowers as fallback options is as solid as you will get at this point in the off-season.
Casey Hayward is still a free agent after parting ways with Atlanta but considering he hasn't been signed and was seemingly cut due to injury it is doubtful there is a reunion happening. Butler made a name for himself on one memorable play that won the Patriots a Super Bowl and forever etched his name into NFL history.
Apart from this one play, however, there is not a lot that is terribly impressive about Butler's career. Even if the veteran is back to the player he once was at best in Atlanta's rotation he would be a third or fourth option simply bringing depth until Okudah and Hughes are both healthy.