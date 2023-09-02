5 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could consider signing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
3. Ben Jones
The Falcons already have locked up their backup options on the roster with none of them being terribly reassuring if injury strikes the offensive line. You have a former Titan in Ben Jones with a long resume that should at the very least earn him a great backup role. Bringing Jones in and cutting one of your current backup options objectively makes your team better and takes some of the concern away if injury strikes.
This move makes sense but we have seen Arthur Smith prefers to take offensive linemen he believes he can develop into starters. Considering the improvement we have seen from Drew Dalman and Kaleb McGary it is hard to fault this logic.
However, the decision-making at the position is obviously far from flawless with Jalen Mayfield and Germain Ifedi serving as the most recent examples. Ifedi is being cut despite Atlanta clearly needing depth at the position later in the season and Mayfield being a clear bust.
Regardless Ben Jones is a solid depth piece and would improve an Atlanta roster that has a great offensive line that doesn't look set up to sustain a single injury.