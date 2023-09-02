5 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons could consider signing after roster cuts
By Nick Halden
4. Julio Jones
This continues to make a level of sense for the Falcons and for Jones who is still a free agent. You have a very young receiver core and a group that clearly could use both the leadership and depth that Jones can bring.
Jones isn't close to the player he was his final season in Atlanta but even at his worst, there will be small stretches of production. Health is the biggest issue for Jones and if a reunion were to happen it needs to be understood that he is being brought back to play limited snaps in a limited role.
5. Jarvis Landry
None of Atlanta's options at receiver are exciting the team could simply opt to trust their young depth and hope they develop. However, if they are going to make a move Golladay, Jones, and Landry remain the best options.
All come with red flags but at this point in the season you aren't likely to add an impact receiver or one that doesn't come with obvious concerns. Before last season with New Orleans Landry had been a productive player every season when healthy. Perhaps Landry has nothing left or maybe New Orleans was simply an outlier for a consistently productive veteran.