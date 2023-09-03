5 free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign after final cuts
The Atlanta Falcons released a bunch of players on Tuesday to get their roster down to the 53-player limit. General manager Terry Fontenot has proven that he isn't going to be complacent for one second as he continues to make moves.
We saw it all offseason, players were signed and players were cut since the 2022 NFL Season ended. It certainly hasn't been easy keeping track of all the roster moves.
On Tuesday, the Falcons released their initial 53-man roster which had to be updated less than 24 hours after as the team brought in offensive tackle Isaiah Prince and cut Josh Miles. That speaks to how Fontenot always seems to be in the office trying to figure out what to do next.
One place that he could look at to bring in more talent is the veteran free agent market. There are still impactful free agents available that could make this Atlanta Falcons team that much better.
Here we are going to look at some free agents that the Falcons could bring in prior to their week one matchup against Carolina on September 10.