5 free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign after final cuts
Here are a handful of free agents that the Atlanta Falcons could sign to continue fortifying their roster after final roster cuts
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
Why not add even more talent and versatility to the running back position?
While Kareem Hunt certainly isn't the player he used to be, he can still produce as a rotational piece. The Atlanta Falcons might be the best fit for him because of Arthur Smith.
Hunt can make music after taking a handoff or after making a catch. Imagine having the versatility of Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson, and Kareem Hunt at the position. Those are three players who can split out wide and get open.
Hunt has been making the rounds to find a new team and the Falcons should consider signing him to be their fourth running back.