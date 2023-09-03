5 free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign after final cuts
Here are a handful of free agents that the Atlanta Falcons could sign to continue fortifying their roster after final roster cuts
2. Julio Jones, WR
Perhaps this is all motivated by nostalgia but imagine bringing Julio Jones back to the Atlanta Falcons for a second stint.
Julio Jones hasn't been able to stay healthy over the past few years, we all know that. He isn't getting any younger but he is still one of the most knowledgeable receivers we have ever seen and can be a nice player to have out on the field for a limited number of snaps.
Julio wouldn't have to be his old self to be valuable. This Falcons team relies more on the run than they ever did with him here so he would only have to run a limited number of routes. He has always been a great blocker which is something that could attract Arthur Smith
Can't we just bring back the greatest receiver already?