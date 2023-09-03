5 free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign after final cuts
Here are a handful of free agents that the Atlanta Falcons could sign to continue fortifying their roster after final roster cuts
4. Kyle Van Noy, LB
Kyle Van Noy remains unsigned despite being a solid and versatile linebacker throughout his entire career.
His versatility is something that could attract the Atlanta Falcons. Van Noy has split time as an edge rusher and off-ball linebacker with every team he has been with.
The Falcons need another veteran at both positions, so Kyle Van Noy seems like a perfect option. He can run onto the field and either be a reliable coverage player or rush off the edge. Having both he and Kaden Elliss could allow Ryan Nielsen to draw up some interesting plays.
Van Noy can also be insurance in case Troy Andersen still needs time to develop.