5 free agents the Atlanta Falcons could sign after final cuts
Here are a handful of free agents that the Atlanta Falcons could sign to continue fortifying their roster after final roster cuts
5. Rashaan Evans, LB
Before defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired, it seemed inevitable that the Atlanta Falcons would bring back their leading tackler from last season, Rashaan Evans.
Once Ryan Nielsen was hired it became a lot less likely that Evans would be brought back. However, the Falcons shouldn't totally rule out a reunion with their best linebacker from last season.
Evans wouldn't take over as the top linebacker on the team but, as I mentioned with Kyle Van Noy, he could be insurance for if Troy Andersen isn't quite ready. Evans was also a great leader for the defense last year.
Re-signing Evans would help take pressure off of Andersen and help stabilize the position.