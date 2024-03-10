5 free agents the Falcons will undoubtedly have interest in
These five players will certainly receive interest from the Atlanta Falcons during free agency.
Free agency is almost upon us which means we are about to see some new names on the roster for the Atlanta Falcons.
In addition to that, the new coaching staff will look to put their own spin on this roster. Raheem Morris has already stated that he thinks this team can compete right away, so we will see them be aggressive in free agency.
Many players are heading to the open market who the Falcons have ties with, igniting a spark of interest between the two sides. Here are five of those names.
Greg Gaines has two connections to the Atlanta Falcons. First, he played under Raheem Morris when he was a rotational defensive lineman for the Los Angeles Rams, and second, he played under Jimmy Lake at Washington when Lake was the head coach of the Huskies.
The Falcons need depth on the defensive line, especially with the likely departure of Calais Campbell. You can expect to see this signing.