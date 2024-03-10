5 free agents the Falcons will undoubtedly have interest in
These five players will certainly receive interest from the Atlanta Falcons during free agency.
Russell Wilson is in one of the most unique free agent positions that we have ever seen. The veteran QB can sign for the league minimum and leave the Denver Broncos with the biggest bill possible. There is also the chance that he could look for starting money from his new team to ensure he won't be benched.
At the very least, the Falcons need to call him up and see where he sits. In the unlikely event that he is okay with signing for league minimum and fighting for his spot to start, then the Falcons have to sign him. It would be a steal even if he ends up being the backup.
You knew it was coming. All reports are claiming that the Atlanta Falcons are ready to throw the bag at the rehabbing QB. There has to be some ounce of truth to it considering the volume of talk we have heard.
Whether you like it or not, the Falcons will pursue Cousins. He is the best option on the free agent market and he is the best fit for this new offensive scheme. If he can get back to the level he was playing before his injury then the Falcons are immediately Super Bowl contenders.