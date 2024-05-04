5 Games Atlanta Falcons fans should have their eye on ahead of schedule release
By Nick Halden
Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons
For many Atlanta Falcons fans, this is the first time you will have a chance to see Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at the peak of their powers. The flip side of this is the fact that this isn't a game the Falcons are likely to win. The Chiefs are playing in a far tougher AFC and can't afford to drop this game making it likely Atlanta will have their full attention.
With Kirk Cousins and their weapons fully healthy perhaps Atlanta can hang with the defending champs. It offers Falcons fans the chance to see the face of the league as well as a measuring stick game of where they may fall.
When this game is scheduled is important both for Atlanta to get an idea of their ability as well as how important the game will be. For Atlanta, the ideal situation would be getting the Chiefs ahead of the bye or early in the year before they are fully locked in. There is also a suspension hanging over Mahomes primary receiver leaving questions about whether he will take part in this game as well.
In either scenario, the Falcons are going to be heavy underdogs in a game that should have fans full attention with some of the best young offensive talent in the league.