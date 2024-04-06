5 Games that could define Kirk Cousins' 2024 Atlanta Falcons
By Nick Halden
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Atlanta Falcons will host Arthur Smith's offense in the 2024 season in what is a game the Falcons must have. While Kirk Cousins doesn't factor into the bad blood between Atlanta and Arthur Smith he will be playing the biggest role. The Pittsburgh front is stacked and going to force Atlanta to get the ball out quickly.
This game is less defining for Kirk Cousins and more for the Atlanta Falcons 2024 season. You simply cannot lose to Arthur Smith and either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson. Among Atlanta's home games, this is one they need to get with far tougher opponents.
Give the Steelers credit for an aggressive offseason. However, look at the talent on the offensive side of the ball and consider what it could mean to lose to this team with Atlanta's schedule.
This game will be the return of Van Jefferson and Cordarrelle Patterson as well. Both players re-signing with an Arthur Smith-led offense is surprising considering their 2023 production. Patterson returning to Atlanta will be a fun story for a fan-favorite who had a lot of great moments in the last three seasons with Atlanta.