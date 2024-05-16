5 Games the Atlanta Falcons can't afford to drop after schedule release
By Nick Halden
3. Las Vegas Raiders
Who would have thought this would be listed as an important game heading into the schedule reveal? The timing of the game changes this and adds to the interest in a game that is one of the more boring matchups on the schedule. You have an exciting head coach that gets his roster to play hard but when you look at the said roster the season ahead for the Raiders becomes clear.
You are a team without a quarterback, limited weapons, and a very iffy secondary. Combine this with the fact you are in a division with the Broncos, Chiefs, and Chargers and you know it has the makings of a very long year for the Raiders.
With that said, the Falcons are still going to get this team's best shot with an understanding of the importance of this game for both sides. The Raiders cannot afford to lose for the fate of their season and the Falcons need this game based on the fact this is the easy part of your schedule that gives you a great chance to string three wins together to end the year hot.
Atlanta and Las Vegas being an important matchup for the fate of the season speaks to the power of the schedule.