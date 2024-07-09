5 grossly underpaid Atlanta Falcons players in 2024
The cash is not flowing for these five Falcons.
3. Tyler Allgeier, $985k total cash
Again, the running back position...
Tyler Allgeier, maybe even more so than Bijan Robinson, deserves more money because of the brutal beatings he takes every time he takes the ball. Allgeier is a punishing runner and there is no way it doesn't wear on him.
Getting paid under a million this season to be the bowling ball and short-distance runner is not the most enviable position on the team. To his credit, he will keep chugging, pushing piles, and not running out of bounds no matter how little he is paid.