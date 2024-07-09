5 grossly underpaid Atlanta Falcons players in 2024
The cash is not flowing for these five Falcons.
5. Clark Phillips III, $915k total cash
The Atlanta Falcons are expecting their fourth-round pick from a year ago to be their number two cornerback opposite A.J. Terrell.
As is with every mid-to-late-round pick, Phillips won't see much money until his second contract. The former Utah corner will be looking to follow up his excellent rookie season with a full season of elite play as one of the team's lowest-paid players.
His sophomore season will be the only year where he will see less than seven figures. The Falcons hope he can prove that he is worth an expensive second contract over the next few years.